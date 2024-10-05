Harsh Goenka Admires Mukesh Ambani's Key Life Lessons For Youth: 'Learnt So Much From Him...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RPG Enterprises' Chairman Harsh Goenka posted Mukesh Ambani's sharing three key life lessons on the social X on Saturday, October 5. Goenka highlighted that he has always learnt so much from the Reliance Industries ' chairman.



Goenka's shared video showed Mukesh Ambani addressing an audience and sharing three of his most important life lessons.



“I have always learnt so much from my interactions with Mukesh Ambani. Let me share three of his life learnings with you'll,” said Goenka in his post on Saturday evening.



Ambani's first key life lesson for the youth is to keep the focus on the goal, which is required to overcome the obstacles that may come in the way. He also highlighted that in case one starts focusing on the obstacles rather than the ultimate goal, there is a high chance that one will never end up reaching the goal, as per the post.

The Reliance head's second key learning focuses on there being no substitute for hard work and how one has to aim to become the best,“not just the best in India, but the best in the world,” said Ambani, as per the post.

Mukesh Ambani's third key learning from life focuses on the importance of being positive in life, to have self-confidence, and to believe in yourself to be successful, according to the post.

Goenka's advice to young professionals

Mint reported earlier on September 27 that Harsh Goenka shared some career advice for young professionals to become successful in their field. Goenka suggested that young professionals should get training and look for growth opportunities instead of seeking the highest pay cheque.

“Early in your career, don't chase the highest paycheck . Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities,” said Goenka in his post on platform X.

The business tycoon also highlighted the long-term value of lessons learned from experience compared to an individual's initial earnings.

“Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn. #CareerAdvice,” said Goenka in his post.