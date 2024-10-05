Israeli Army Destroyed Significant Portion Of Hezbollah's Arsenal: Netanyahu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 6 (IANS) Israeli Prime has said that the Israeli has destroyed a significant portion of Hezbollah's missile and rocket capabilities.

In a recorded address, Netanyahu on Saturday also said that the Israeli forces are dismantling the Lebanese group's tunnel system near the border. "While the threat has not been fully eliminated, we have shifted the balance of the conflict," he said. "About a month ago, as we neared the end of dismantling Hamas battalions in Gaza, we began fulfilling the promise I made to the residents of northern Israel."

Netanyahu also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who in a recent radio interview emphasised the need to prioritize a political solution and called for halting the supply of weapons to Israel for its operations in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

"President Macron and other Western leaders are now advocating for arms embargoes on Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said. "Israel will prevail with or without their support, but their shame will persist long after the war is won," he added.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacing residents from many areas. The airstrikes have also targeted and killed key Hezbollah leaders, including the group's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, Israel has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon.

These escalations have exacerbated ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory fire and airstrikes by Israel in southeastern Lebanon.