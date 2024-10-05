Bihar: 6 Cops Suspended, 12 Others Sent To Police Lines Over Graft Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) Bihar in Saran took strict action against cops of the Doriganj police station by suspending six police personnel, including an inspector-rank officer, following graft charges.

The officers, including Station House Officer (SHO) Rahul Ranjan and Tej Narayan Singh, Ajesh Kumar Singh, Srujan Mishra, Deendayal Rai, Prabhanjan Kumar, and Chowkidar Suman Manjhi. They have been accused of accepting bribes from overloaded trucks transporting illegal sand and allowing them to pass through their jurisdiction.

In addition to the suspension, the remaining 12 officers stationed at Doriganj have been ordered to report to the district police lines.

SP Saran has also sought explanations from all 18 personnel involved and initiated the process of transferring them to other stations.

“The personnel were also accused of misconduct during vehicle checks, allegedly releasing vehicles without proper documentation after receiving bribes,” the SP said.

The suspended police personnel were stationed at the Arrah-Chhapra Veer Kunwar Singh Bridge on the Ganga River, where they allegedly engaged in corrupt practices, including taking bribes from overloaded trucks transporting illegal sand from the Bhojpur district.

Sand mining is rampant in a section between Azimabad and Koilwar block all along Son River in Bhojpur district.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding their activities and have formed an investigation team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer to look into the allegations. The investigation confirmed the complaints and a report was submitted leading to the immediate suspension of the accused officers,” the SP said.

He reiterated that any police personnel caught illegally collecting money from vehicles or through any other means would face severe consequences.