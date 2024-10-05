Ministry Of Textiles Introduces Quality Control Orders To Enhance Safety And Efficiency In Construction Sites

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN)

In a significant move aimed at bolstering worker safety and operational efficiency on sites, the Ministry of Textiles has announced the issuance of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for industrial textiles, geotextiles, and ropes and cordages.

This initiative is designed to establish stringent quality requirements for these essential materials, ensuring both the productivity of construction operations and the safety of those who work on them.

Construction sites are often fraught with unique challenges, where the selection of appropriate materials is crucial for maintaining productivity and safeguarding workers.



Geotextiles play a vital role in stabilising soil and preventing erosion, while ropes and cordages are indispensable for lifting, fastening, and transporting materials.

Additionally, the rising importance of industrial textiles, particularly in safety gear and protective clothing, underscores the need for high-quality standards.

The newly implemented QCOs aim to guarantee that these materials meet rigorous performance and safety benchmarks.

The implementation of these QCOs will be phased, allowing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) additional time to adapt to the new standards. The QCOs will officially come into effect

on April 1, 2025, with SMEs granted an extra three months to ensure compliance.

This transitional period is intended to support manufacturers and suppliers of industrial textiles, geotextiles, ropes, and cordages as they align their products with the established requirements.

To enforce these quality standards, regular inspections and testing will be conducted to verify adherence to the new norms.

The Ministry of Textiles has emphasised the importance of these measures, noting that they are essential not only for enhancing worker safety but also for improving the overall productivity of construction operations.

As the construction industry continues to evolve, the introduction of these QCOs reflects a proactive approach to addressing the specific challenges faced on construction sites.

By ensuring that essential materials meet the highest safety and performance standards, the Ministry aims to foster a safer working environment while simultaneously enhancing the efficiency of construction practices.

With the growing focus on safety and quality in the construction sector, these QCOs represent a crucial step forward.

Stakeholders across the industry are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new requirements and prepare for the upcoming changes, ensuring that the transition is smooth and effective.

(KNN Bureau)