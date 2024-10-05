UAE-India Travel: Indigo's Airport Systems Back After Outage
Date
10/5/2024 3:07:24 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Indian airline Indigo's airport systems are now "up and running" after an outage, the carrier said in a social media post.
Earlier, the airline had alerted passengers about the possibility of increased wait times, longer queues and slower check-ins at the airport. While the airport services "have eased out effectively," work is ongoing to restore other applications, Indigo said.
The temporary system outage affected the website and booking system. The airline thanked customers for their patience, as it may take "a little time to achieve full normalcy."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE-India air corridor is one of the busiest between the two countries, with millions of Indian nationals living and working in the UAE, the largest number of foreign workers among the expat community.
In July, a global IT outage disrupted the check-in process for flights and caused government systems to crash due to a glitch in a software update pushed by Crowdstrike, a US-based cybersecurity technology firm.
Problems came to light quickly after the update was rolled out on Friday, and users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages. These are known in the industry as "blue screens of death."
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Emirates resumes Nigeria flights after 2-year suspension
UAE: Etihad Airways offers up to 20% discount on India flight tickets
Emirates' Chennai-Dubai flight arrives safely after technical issue causes delay
Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
MENAFN05102024000049011007ID1108749593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.