Entrepreneurs Forum 2024 The Future Of The Agency, The Agency Of The Future

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-PR agency leaders from some of the world's leading independent public relations agencies will be among the speakers at the Entrepreneurs Forum , which takes place on Monday October 28, the first day of PRovoke Media's PRovokeGlobal Summit in Washington, DC.



The Entrepreneurs Forum, which has been a highlight of the three-day Summit for more than a decade, will also feature senior representatives from some of the world' most prominent professional organizations: the PR Council, the Page Society, ICCO (the International Communications Consultancy Organization), and AMEC (the Association for Measurement and Evaluation in Communications).



The theme of the Forum will be“The Future of the Agency, the Agency of the Future” and the content will include sessions sponsored by advisory firm Davis+Gilbert and the global network PROI, as well as a conversation with Fiorenzo Tagliabue, founder and CEO of the Milan-based, private equity-backed SEC Newgate, which has been acquiring independent firms in Europe, Asia and the Americas.



In addition to hosting a session at the Forum-during which senior leaders from Finn Partners, G&S Public Relations, PRophet, and Sourcecode Communications will discuss“PR in the Age of AI”-Davis+Gilbert partners Michael Lasky and Brad Schwartzberg will be joined by M&A advisors Bruce Bishop and David Tobin from TobinLeff for a breakfast session focused on the latest trends shaping the M&A marketplace.



That conversation will cover the most common current deal terms for transactions with strategic buyers and private equity groups; which buyers are targeting firms of specific sizes or types; how owners can best position their firms for acquisition; and whether firms should buy now to strengthen themselves for a future sale.



Tickets for the Entrepreneurs Forum as well as the Global SABRE Awards and Global Agency of the Year awards-to be presented on the evening of the 28th-are available now , as are tickets for the entire Global Summit, which features high-profile speakers from the worlds of politics and media , as well as numerous senior communications executives .



Registration for the Davis+Gilbert breakfast is free, and space can be reserved here . Attendees for either event can use this link to reserve rooms at The Washington Hotel at our special group rate.

MENAFN05102024000219011063ID1108749641