North American In2 SABRE Deadline Extended Until October 21

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-The final deadline for PRovoke Media's 2024 North American Innovation SABRE Awards has been extended until Monday October 21.}



The In2 (Innovation+Insight) SABRE competition was originally developed to recognize the expansion of public relations into digital and social and other content creation, but has since expanded to include categories recognizing the use of data and analytics and other technologies, including artificial intelligence, and to celebrate disruption in all its forms.



According to PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes,“Innovation in public relations takes many forms, from TikTok videos to virtual reality, from gamification to generative AI-and from digital media to diversity and inclusion. It's vital that our profession continues to innovate, and it's vital for PRovoke to continue to celebrate the cutting-edge work that disrupts the status quo.”



In addition to categories that recognize the use of paid, earned, shared and owned media, and the creation of content across all of the major platforms available to reach consumers and others, the IN2 SABREs offer categories for individuals (Creative Professional of the Year, DEI Professional of the Year) and for agencies (Data-Driven Agency of the Year, Disruptive Agency of the Year).



A complete list of In2 categories can be found here .



The In2 SABRE Awards will be presented in February of 2025 at a bespoke event in Chicago, with the awards dinner following our PRovoke North America summit.



Entries to the 2024 In2 SABRE awards can be submitted here .

MENAFN05102024000219011063ID1108749640