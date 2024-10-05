Haryana Exit Polls: Congress Set For Clean Sweep With 50-60 Seats, Predict Four Pollsters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Soon after the culmination of in the Haryana Assembly on Sunday, exit poll forecasts have started pouring in. Most have forecast a clear mandate for the in Haryana and a big setback for the ruling BJP.

Multiple exit polls have predicted a landslide majority for the Congress in Haryana and a near washout for the BJP, which ruled the state for two consecutive terms.

According to Republic Bharat-Matrize, the Congress is likely to fetch anywhere between 55-62 seats while the BJP is seen getting reduced to a mere 18-24 seats. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is projected to fetch 0-3 seats, however, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is seen doing fairly better than its offshoot with 3-6 seats. The AAP is expected to draw a blank.

People's Pulse has forecast 49-61 seats for Congress and 20-32 seats for the BJP. It sees the INLD bagging about 1-3 seats while the JJP will fail to open its account.

Dhruv Research's predictions are also on similar lines. According to its projections, the Congress is likely to get 50-64 seats while BJP numbers are seen dropping to the 20-32 mark. All other parties including the JJP, the INLD, and the AAP are unlikely to open an account.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar exit polls, the BJP is seen performing fairly better but not enough to stake claim for government formation. Its findings predict Congress as the clear winner with 44-54 seats while the BJP is seen fetching a moderate 15-29 seats. AAP is seen opening its account in this exit poll, with 0-1 in its kitty.

Haryana went to the polls in single-phase voting on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India, Haryana recorded a 64.1 per cent voter turnout till the close of polls at 6 p.m., but the figure is likely to increase. More than 2 crore eligible voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the members in the 90-member Assembly. The magic figure is 46 seats, which means any party claiming to form a government will have to achieve this number.