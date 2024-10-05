Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unveils Logo, Mascot For Women’S Asian Champions Trophy 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, setting the stage for the first international hockey in the state which will be played at the historic city of Rajgir. The official logo and the endearing mascot 'Gudiya' were unveiled in the presence of the torchbearers of the Indian women's hockey team - captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur.

Rajgir is poised to welcome Asia's hockey powerhouses as they compete for continental glory from November 11 to 20, marking a significant milestone in the state's sporting legacy.

The logo, a blend of sports and heritage, embodies Bihar's commitment to sports and women's empowerment, while also highlighting the state's rich cultural legacy. Central to the design is the iconic Bodhi Tree, a symbol deeply connected to Bihar's spiritual heritage, Hockey India informed in a release on Saturday.

Its intertwining branches represent growth and resilience, mirroring the journey of an athlete. This artistic representation emphasizes Bihar's growing role in international sports, paying homage to its roots while looking forward to future achievements, the release informed.

The mascot,“Gudiya,” was also unveiled during Saturday's ceremony. A term of endearment commonly used across Bihar to lovingly address young girls, Gudiya resonates emotionally with women of all ages. Inspired by the house sparrow, an endangered species, the mascot reflects Bihar's natural heritage and stands as a symbol of resilience and strength.

"Gudiya's bold stance and confident expression capture the determination and athleticism of the players, embodying the spirit of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. This choice of mascot not only connects with the local culture but also champions the empowerment of women in sports while raising awareness about the need to protect endangered species," Hockey India informed.

Fumio Ogura, President of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), praised the unveiling of the logo and mascot, highlighting their cultural and symbolic significance.

“The logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 beautifully captures the essence of Bihar's heritage and the spirit of women's sports. We are grateful to the Government of Bihar, Hockey India, and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for their invaluable support," Ogura said.

Echoing these sentiments, Ravindran Sankaran, Director General of the Bihar State Sports Authority, said, "We are thrilled to welcome this prestigious tournament to Rajgir, marking another significant step in Bihar's journey towards becoming a destination for sports. The unveiling of the mascot, Gudiya, is a special moment as it reflects the strength and spirit of both our athletes and the people of Bihar. We are making tremendous strides in growing sporting talent and infrastructure, and this event is a testament to that progress.”

Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, emphasised the importance of the logo and mascot.“The unveiling of the logo and 'Gudiya' as the mascot is a proud moment for us all. It symbolizes Bihar's rich cultural and natural heritage and commitment to sports. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Bihar for their invaluable support in hosting the Women's Asian Champions Trophy,” said Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh expressed his enthusiasm as well.“It is a proud moment for Indian hockey to see the Women's Asian Champions Trophy being hosted in the culturally rich state of Bihar. The logo and mascot, Gudiya, beautifully symbolize the strength, resilience, and growth of our athletes and the importance of this competition” he said.