Keep Those Opposing Maharashtra's Development Out Of Power: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane, Oct 5 (IANS) In the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted the people of Maharashtra to firmly stand behind the "pro-development BJP and MahaYuti", and oppose the "anti-development and Maha Vikas Aghadi".

"Keep those opposing Maharashtra's development out of power. Keep them hundreds of miles away," PM Modi appealed to the people in his address at the public rally after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 32,880 crore including the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 and Thane circular metro rail project.

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the Congress, claiming that it is a dishonest and corrupt party.

"The Congress party is a package of 'loot, jhoot and kushashan' (loot, falsehood and misgovernance). The Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi opposed Maharashtra's development, blocked a slew of projects including the Mumbai Metro rail project, Bullet train, Atal Setu and water grid project aimed to make water-scarce region drought-free. On the other hand, the BJP and MahaYuti are engaged in expediting the development process and thereby transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the entire state," he said.

PM Modi also said that due to the stoppage of work for two and a half years because of an ego problem -- an oblique reference to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government -- the cost of Mumbai Metro 3 project surged to Rs 14,000 crore.

"So whose money was it? All the taxpayers' money. However, due to the MahaYuti government, these projects have been completed which will boost the development in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Maharashtra," he said.

"We want to do development work and also fill up the pits made by the Congress earlier (remove the backlog). A developed India is the target of the NDA government. There are many such works which we have started," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for opposing the welfare and development schemes including the Ladki Bahin scheme and the supply of three LPG cylinders free of cost to women.

He warned that if the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi government come to power they will stop these schemes, reiterating that their plan should be foiled.

PM Modi, without naming Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that the party, which used to strongly advocate nationalism (rashtravad) is now involved in appeasement politics, especially after its association with the Congress party.

"Congress and those advocating nationalism are now opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill moved by the Centre as a part of their appeasement politics. Congress and its allies are also proposing the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. If Congress party's ghost enters into anyone, it finishes the others. We have to save the country and Maharashtra from them," he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Union Cabinet's decision to accord the Classical Language status to Marathi language, saying that it was not only the honour of Maharashtra and Marathi but also the honour of Marathi literature, art and culture.