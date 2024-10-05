Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan Captain, Opts To Focus Solely On Batting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan team, has resigned, wanting to limit his role to leading the team in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted his resignation.

In a statement, Babar Azam shared that he has always strived to give his best performance and feels he can contribute more effectively by focusing solely on his batting.

Also Read: Bannu Pensioners Protest Over 3-Month Unpaid Pensions, Threaten Hunger Strike

The PCB responded that Babar's decision reflects his commitment to concentrate fully on his batting. "We have always supported Babar Azam and will continue to do so. He still has much to offer Pakistan cricket," the board stated.

Regarding the appointment of a new captain, the PCB mentioned that the selection committee will begin developing a future white-ball strategy including the recommendation of a new captain.