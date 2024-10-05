International Buyers Flock To“Cairo Fashion & Tex” To Secure Egyptian Export Deals

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 75th edition of the Cairo International Clothing, Textile and Accessories Exhibition,“Cairo & Tex,” has welcomed an international buyers' delegation consisting of approximately 500 buyers from Arab, African, and European countries. The delegation is in Cairo to secure export deals with Egyptian companies participating in the exhibition.

The event, organized by Pyramids International Group, a leading exhibitions and organiser headed by Mohamed El-Sherif, was inaugurated on 3 October 2024 . It is being held under the patronage of Egypt's Ministries of Industry and Investment and with the support of the Ready-Made Garment Chamber of the Egyptian Federation of Industries.

The exhibition, which features 550 Egyptian and foreign companies, will continue until 5 October 2024 and showcasesthe latest products and technologies in the clothing and textile industry.

The exhibition has witnessed a notable presence of international buyers from Arab and African countries, including Younes Al-Mufti, President of the Moroccan Association of Textile Importers, Nihad Akinci, Chairperson of the Egyptian-Turkish Businessmen Association, and Sultan Allan, head of Jordan's Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Karima Al-Mars, Economic Counsellor at the Moroccan Embassy in Cairo.

Younes Al-Mufti expressed his gratitude to Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group, for the warm welcome and thanked the Moroccan Embassy in Cairo for facilitating the Moroccan delegation's visit to Egypt to participate in“Cairo Fashion & Tex.”

“The Moroccan delegation visiting Egypt currently includes 30 importers,” Al-Mufti said.“The goal of their visit is to collaborate with participating Egyptian companies, learn about the latest developments in Egypt's clothing and textile industries, and secure export deals, which will contribute to increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.”

Nihad Akinci, Chairperson of the Egyptian-Turkish Businessmen Association, emphasized the association's commitment to participating in exhibitions organised by Pyramids International Group in Cairo, including“Cairo Fashion & Tex.” He explained that the association aims to stay updated on the latest developments in Egypt's clothing, textiles, and fabrics industries, and to increase trade between Egypt and Turkey, particularly considering the historical relations between the two countries and the commitment of political leaders in both Egypt and Turkey to deepening economic relations and joint investments.

Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group, highlighted the company's commitment to attracting international buyers to its exhibitions to secure deals and contracts with participating Egyptian companies.“This will help increase Egyptian exports in line with the vision of the political leadership, which aims to reach $145 billion in annual exports by 2023,” El-Sherif said, emphasizing the importance of domestic and international exhibitions in achieving this goal.

He added that numerous bilateral meetings have been held between Egyptian companies operating in the clothing and textile sector and members of the international buyers' delegation over the past two days.“These meetings have resulted in the signing of contracts,” he noted.“The value of these export deals is expected to exceed $30 million.”