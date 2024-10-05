UAE: Emirates Resumes Services To Jordan Some Airlines Extend Cancellation Of Beirut Flights

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates will resume services to Amman from October 6, the flag carrier announced.

Earlier, UAE based cancelled and rerouted several flights as airspaces were shut in several parts of the Middle East amid rising regional tensions. The airspace closures in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon on Tuesday followed Iran's missile on Israel.

Flights to Beirut will remain cancelled up to and including October 15, Emirates said in an update. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination as Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Beirut until and including October 11 in response to ongoing regional developments.

Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi.

Unless passengers have made their own onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi, customers transiting through the emirate with a final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, Etihad said.

Etihad resumed flight services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) on Thursday, October 3, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

Emirates flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad) and Iran (Tehran) will remain cancelled up to and including October 7.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 8, Emirates added.

Both the airlines said customers are advised to contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact the airlines if they booked with them directly.

Passengers must also ensure their contact details are up to date. The airlines continue to monitor developments across the region and remain in contact with relevant authorities.

Earlier, a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times that flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai will resume on October 4.

