Peshawar High Court Grants Transit Bail To KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur In Two Cases Until October 25

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court has granted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur transit bail in two cases until October 25. The bail was approved during a hearing presided over by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, with Gandapur appearing in court. The court ordered him to present himself before the relevant courts on or before October 25.

Following the court proceedings, Gandapur spoke to the media, reaffirming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march toward D-Chowk will continue until further instructions are received from the party's founder. He stated, "D-Chowk is our destination, and you will soon witness the preparations. We are marching for the protection of Pakistan and its constitution."

Gandapur had filed his request for transit bail earlier the same day, citing concerns over potential arrest in cases registered against him in Islamabad. He said he would comply with court appearances but feared being detained before reaching the courts. His plea for transit bail was accepted, and the court scheduled an urgent hearing.

PTI has called for a protest today, prompting a response from the federal government. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged PTI to reconsider the timing of the protest, given the presence of a foreign dignitary in the capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Naqvi stated, "It is inappropriate to protest during the visit of a foreign head of state. We will not show leniency if any demonstrations take place."

On a related note, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman advised PTI and other opposition parties to postpone their protests until after the SCO summit concludes in Islamabad.

Despite these warnings, Chief Minister Gandapur has reiterated his commitment to reaching D-Chowk for the protest. He also emphasized that the demonstration will be peaceful, and any disorder will be the responsibility of those who instigate violence. Gandapur concluded by reaffirming that all directives from Imran Khan would be followed without fail.