Gang Involved In Multiple Robberies And Thefts Arrested In D.I. Khan
Date
10/5/2024 9:14:43 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
D.I. Khan Police have successfully apprehended a gang involved in a series of robberies and thefts in the city's jurisdiction.
The operation was supervised by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, City DSP Muhammad Adnan, and Cantt Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain.
During the raid, police recovered 18 stolen motorcycles, 12 smart phones, and Rs. 250,000 earned from selling the stolen motorcycles. Speaking to the media, DSP Muhammad Adnan revealed that the gang was responsible for various thefts and robberies across the city.
Further investigations are underway with the arrested individuals, while the recovered motorcycles and cash have already been returned to their rightful owners.
