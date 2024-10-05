Army Granted Special Powers To Maintain Law And Order In Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan stationed in Islamabad have been granted full authority to use firearms and make in response to potential unrest, as tensions in the capital escalate. In a situation of heightened instability, all operational powers will rest with the military forces.

According to sources, a notification has been issued giving the army special powers in Islamabad. The troops are now authorized to take extreme measures, including the use of firearms, should the situation deteriorate. In case of any violence, the have been given the green light for an immediate retaliatory response.

The notification further states that the local military commander will coordinate with federal police in any action required. The army has also been given authority to act against disruptive elements and carry out arrests. To ensure law and order, these powers are granted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing the military to take swift action to curb any unrest.

The statement adds that the military is permitted to use batons and tear gas against protestors if necessary. In the event of credible intelligence regarding the presence of miscreants or imminent threats, the army is authorized to act without delay. In the absence of police personnel, soldiers can also arrest suspects on the spot.

It should be noted that, under Article 245 of the Constitution, army troops have been responsible for maintaining security in Islamabad since last night. The Ministry of Interior issued orders for the army's deployment under this constitutional provision, and the deployment process in the capital and surrounding areas has been completed.

This development comes two days after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hinted at the deployment of military forces, stating that from October 5, both the army and paramilitary forces would be deployed to ensure foolproof security in the capital.

Meanwhile, in light of the PTI's planned rally and security concerns, mobile services have been partially suspended in Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.