ADIB and Emirates Nature–WWF launch environmental donation platform for native tree restoration and volunteer program

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading Islamic institution, has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with environmental charity and non-profit organisation Emirates Nature–WWF, aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement across the UAE. This collaboration introduces to the UAE's a platform for public donations specifically dedicated to the restoration of native trees through ADIB's mobile application.



The partnership also provides a comprehensive volunteering and accreditation program to train 150 ADIB employees as accredited environmental advocates. The program aligns with ADIB's commitment towards building awareness and equipping its employees with the knowledge and skills to engage in community-driven environmental initiatives.



The newly launched donation platform will allow the public to contribute directly to environmental causes such as planting native trees across the UAE and the restoration of barren areas. The accredited environmental advocates will volunteer to help with the environmental sustainability efforts.



The collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF reflects ADIB's commitment to sustainability and preserving the environment's natural ecosystems. ADIB seeks to be a role model in adopting responsible initiatives towards the society that aim to building a sustainable future for the next generation. By empowering employees and the public to participate directly in environmental-driven initiatives seamlessly, ADIB is creating a strong culture of responsibility towards the environment, aligning with ADIB’s values.



Manal Bahman, Chief Operations Officer at Emirates Nature-WWF, commented: “Native trees play a crucial role in restoring ecosystems – by providing shelter for wildlife, improving soil health, acting as carbon sinks to enhance climate resilience, and promoting ecological balance. This initiative reinvigorates the country’s culture and heritage, as we build upon traditional agricultural knowledge and techniques through our work with local and rural communities in the UAE. We are delighted to collaborate with ADIB to scale up native tree restoration through public donations, and look forward to fostering a community-wide spirit of environmental stewardship.”



ADIB and Emirates Nature–WWF are taking a proactive approach to drive environmental awareness and facilitate public involvement. The recent collaboration aims to encourage the bank’s customers and the broader public to take part in these initiatives, supporting the UAE’s sustainability agenda and facilitating conservation and preservation of nature.



For more information on how to take part, visit leadersofchange.ae.



