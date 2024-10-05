Art evening Sky in Motion was held in the AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers. It was dedicated to Italian automobile design

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The closed art evening Sky in Motion was held in the AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers in the Moscow City business district on September 27. The premium tour operator LOTİ and the chain of super-premium hotels Maxx Royal Resorts supported the event. It brought together outstanding examples of Italian automobile design - the legendary Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Huracan EVO cars and an exhibition of works by artist Katerina Kovaleva, presented at the Venice Biennale.



Lamborghini's unique design is rightly considered a legacy of modern Italian art. Huracan EVO continues the brand's traditions. The car's silhouette follows the unmistakable Lamborghini shapes and has unique features. The hexagonal shape of the carbon atom inspired the creators of Huracan EVO. The front bumper follows the three-beam stylistic solution in the shape of a Y, typical of iconic models. The lines of the hood refer to the Lamborghini Countach. The side air intakes refer to the Murciélago. The fastest Lamborghini models inspire the high exhaust pipes, located in the center. New 20-inch Aesir wheels have been added to these details. The interior of Huracan EVO was created based on the philosophy of Feel like a pilot. All details are focused on the owner's comfort. The interior is the ideal control center for a supercar.



Guests visited the exhibition of works by Katerina Kovaleva. They were impressed by the magnificent design of Italian supercars. The purpose of the exhibition is to create a sense of a labyrinth of meanings. The artist chose old parachutes as a material. She applied fragments of allegorical scenes from frescoes by the 18th-century Italian artist Giovanni Tiepolo. Professional curators introduced guests to the subtleties and nuances of the works presented at the exhibition.



The event precedes the 12th international fair of contemporary art Cosmoscow, opening in Moscow on October 25, 2024. Katerina Kovaleva is a regular participant. A welcome buffet and a surreal Bellini bar, which served traditional Italian cocktails with fresh fruits, gave the event a Mediterranean flavor.



Cars of premium brands were presented in front of the entrance to the showroom AVTODOM City. Guests could enjoy their beauty and elegance before the event. You can buy cars of the brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Lotus and Xiaomi with a guarantee AVTODOM in the multi-brand dealership center AVTODOM City.



"The art evening gave us great emotions and an atmosphere of creativity. The works presented at the exhibition aroused admiration for their artistic concept. The technical perfection of the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Huracan EVO left no one indifferent. We are grateful to everyone who visited AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers on this amazing evening and complemented the holiday feeling with their wonderful mood," - Sergey Mordovin, brand director of AVTODOM Lamborghini, commented.





MENAFN05102024005646012357ID1108749171