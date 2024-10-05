Time And Agenda For Upcoming Plenary Session Of Milli Majlis Announced
Date
10/5/2024 8:09:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next plenary session of the National Assembly will be held
on October 8, Azernews reports.
The agenda includes 27 items for discussion:
1. Appointment of judges of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.
2. Appointment of Z.X. Aliyev as a judge of the Supreme Court of
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
3. Appointment of judges of the Baku Court of Appeal.
4. Appointment of judges of the Ganja Court of Appeal.
5. Appointment and dismissal of judges of the Sumgayit Court of
Appeal.
6. Appointment of judges of the Sheki Court of Appeal.
7. Appointment and dismissal of judges of the Shirvan Court of
Appeal.
8. Constitutional Law on amendments to the Constitutional Laws on
"The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" and "On Normative Legal Acts" (second reading).
9. Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Climate Change Secretariat
regarding COP29.
10. Law on the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the
Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the
field of veterinary cooperation dated May 2, 2007.
11. Law on the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the
Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the
field of plant quarantine and protection dated May 2, 2007.
12. Law on the ratification of the Agreement on readmission between
the Governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova.
13. Law on the ratification of the Preferential Trade Agreement
between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan.
14. Law on the ratification of the Transit Trade Agreement between
the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan.
15. Law on the ratification of the Agreement on air communication
between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan.
16. Law on amendments to the Agreement on the establishment of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
17. Law on amendments to the laws on "Fishing," "Wildlife,"
"Environmental Protection," and "Hunting."
18. Law on amendments to the Tax Code, "On Social Insurance," and
"On Medical Insurance."
19. Law on amendments to the Tax Code.
20. Law on amendments to several laws related to the implementation
of the "Food Safety Law" No. 523-VIQ dated May 5, 2022.
21. Law on amendments to the laws on "Copyright and Related
Rights," "Library Activities," "Education of Persons with
Disabilities (Special Education)," and "Post."
22. Law on amendments to the Migration Code and the "State Duty
Law" (first reading).
23. Law on the approval of the Internal Regulations of the National
Assembly, and amendments to the laws on "Constitutional Court" and
"Establishment of the Commission on Combating Corruption in the
Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading).
24. Law on amendments to the "Tourism Law" (first reading).
25. Law on amendments to the Criminal Code (first reading).
26. Law on amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code (first
reading).
27. Law on amendments to the laws on "Status of Municipalities" and
"Administrative Oversight of Municipal Activities" (second
reading).
MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.