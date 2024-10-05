Time And Agenda For Upcoming Plenary Session Of Milli Majlis Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next plenary session of the National Assembly will be held on October 8, Azernews reports.

The agenda includes 27 items for discussion:

1. Appointment of judges of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

2. Appointment of Z.X. Aliyev as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3. Appointment of judges of the Baku Court of Appeal.

4. Appointment of judges of the Ganja Court of Appeal.

5. Appointment and dismissal of judges of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal.

6. Appointment of judges of the Sheki Court of Appeal.

7. Appointment and dismissal of judges of the Shirvan Court of Appeal.

8. Constitutional Law on amendments to the Constitutional Laws on "The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On Normative Legal Acts" (second reading).

9. Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Climate Change Secretariat regarding COP29.

10. Law on the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of veterinary cooperation dated May 2, 2007.

11. Law on the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of plant quarantine and protection dated May 2, 2007.

12. Law on the ratification of the Agreement on readmission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova.

13. Law on the ratification of the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

14. Law on the ratification of the Transit Trade Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

15. Law on the ratification of the Agreement on air communication between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

16. Law on amendments to the Agreement on the establishment of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

17. Law on amendments to the laws on "Fishing," "Wildlife," "Environmental Protection," and "Hunting."

18. Law on amendments to the Tax Code, "On Social Insurance," and "On Medical Insurance."

19. Law on amendments to the Tax Code.

20. Law on amendments to several laws related to the implementation of the "Food Safety Law" No. 523-VIQ dated May 5, 2022.

21. Law on amendments to the laws on "Copyright and Related Rights," "Library Activities," "Education of Persons with Disabilities (Special Education)," and "Post."

22. Law on amendments to the Migration Code and the "State Duty Law" (first reading).

23. Law on the approval of the Internal Regulations of the National Assembly, and amendments to the laws on "Constitutional Court" and "Establishment of the Commission on Combating Corruption in the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

24. Law on amendments to the "Tourism Law" (first reading).

25. Law on amendments to the Criminal Code (first reading).

26. Law on amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code (first reading).

27. Law on amendments to the laws on "Status of Municipalities" and "Administrative Oversight of Municipal Activities" (second reading).