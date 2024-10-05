Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian fighter jet in the Donetsk region on Saturday afternoon.

Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivska City Military Administration, told this to Suspilne Donbas , Ukrinform reports.

"Debris partially fell around the city of Kostiantynivka. Debris also fell in a residential area -- several private houses were damaged. No one was killed or in this accident," he told journalists.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian reported earlier that the Russian lost 1,280 and eight tanks on October 4.