Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet In Donetsk Region
10/5/2024 7:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian fighter jet in the Donetsk region on Saturday afternoon.
Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivska City Military Administration, told this to Suspilne Donbas , Ukrinform reports.
"Debris partially fell around the city of Kostiantynivka. Debris also fell in a residential area -- several private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured in this accident," he told journalists.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported earlier that the Russian army lost 1,280 soldiers and eight tanks on October 4.
