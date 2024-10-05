Israel Claims Airstrike Killed Hezbollah's Expected Leader, Hashem Safiuddin

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel has claimed that Hashem Safiuddin, the expected successor to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an in Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, their air force targeted Safiuddin, a senior Hezbollah figure, during a bombing campaign in Lebanon's capital, as reported by the American news site Axios.

Meanwhile, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath networks, citing Israeli sources, have reported that Hashem Safiuddin, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council and the likely successor to Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed.

These outlets stated that Hashem Safiuddin was killed on the evening of Thursday, October 3rd, in an Israeli attack on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut.

Safiuddin was considered a likely candidate to replace Hassan Nasrallah as the Secretary General of Hezbollah.

An Israeli official stated that Safiuddin was believed to be in a deep underground bunker at the time of the strike, but it is still unclear whether he was killed.

Hezbollah has not officially confirmed or denied Israel's claims about Safiuddin's death.

Witnesses near the Beirut airport reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising from the area following the airstrike.

This potential assassination of a key Hezbollah figure could escalate tensions further between Israel and Hezbollah, especially in the already volatile region of Lebanon.

Israel has continued its military operations against Hezbollah, targeting senior figures and infrastructure in Lebanon as part of their broader conflict.

The death of Safiuddin, if confirmed, would mark a significant blow to Hezbollah's leadership and may lead to retaliatory actions by the group.

Meanwhile, international observers call for de-escalation to prevent the situation from spiraling into a wider conflict.

The uncertainty surrounding Safiuddin's fate has raised questions about the future of Hezbollah's leadership and the potential consequences for regional stability.

As the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, both sides are being urged to seek diplomatic solutions to avoid further violence and the risk of broader destabilization in the region.

