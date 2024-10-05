Indian Security Forces Gun Down Two Militants In Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Two were gunned down in an operation to foil AN infiltration bid along with the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in north India, the Indian said on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps that following suspicious movement along the line of control in Kupwara's Gugaldhar, a gun battle ensued killing two militants.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)

