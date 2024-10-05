One Killed, One Injured In Enemy Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 17 strikes on population centers in the Donetsk region on October 4, killing one person and injuring another.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 5. Bakhmut district. In Siversk, two houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar community, one person was killed and 16 private houses and two apartment blocks were damaged. In total, throughout the day, the Russians shelled population centers in the Donetsk region 17 times," the post reads.

In particular, one person was injured in Illinka, Marinka community. In Kurakhove, two administrative buildings and several apartment blocks were damaged, and in Voznesenka, a private house was damaged. A private house was damaged in Pokrovsk and another in Novoandriivka.

The enemy also shelled the Kramatorsk district. A private house, an apartment block, an administrative building, a shop and three infrastructure sites were damaged in Lyman. Two houses and an administrative building were destroyed in Zakitne. Two houses were destroyed in Zarichne and one in Torske. In the Mykolaivka community, four villas and an infrastructure object were damaged. Four objects were damaged in Zoria of the Illinivka community. A non-residential building was damaged in Kostiantynivka.