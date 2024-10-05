Social media sites encounter allegations of restricting content about Gaza

(MENAFN) Social and digital platforms have become vital in raising awareness about the ongoing war in Gaza, but they face significant criticism for algorithmic bias and content censorship, according to experts. Over the past year, Palestinians have adeptly utilized these platforms to broadcast the realities of life in Gaza to audiences across the Arab, Islamic, and Western worlds, which has catalyzed global demonstrations of support.



Despite the successful outreach, experts argue that the algorithms employed by these social media platforms often hinder the visibility of Palestinian content. Abdoulhakim Ahmine, a Moroccan media and communications expert, noted that Israel has targeted prominent social media figures, YouTube channel owners, and journalists who are actively broadcasting live from Gaza. He highlighted how some countries, particularly France and Germany, initially attempted to impose digital restrictions but had to retract their measures in response to increasing public support for Palestine.



Ahmine pointed out the "communicative pressure" that young people face while expressing their views on these platforms, emphasizing the challenges of free speech in a digital context. Technology researcher Hassan Kharjouj echoed these concerns, stating that the algorithms governing digital platforms heavily censor Palestinian content, effectively limiting its distribution. Users have begun developing techniques to navigate around the removal of their posts, illustrating a growing resilience in the face of censorship.



A report from Sada Social, a research center based in Palestine, revealed over 5,450 violations against Palestine-related digital content within the first four months of 2024. The report indicated that Instagram was responsible for 32% of these violations, followed by Facebook at 26%, WhatsApp at 16%, TikTok at 14%, and X (formerly Twitter) at 12%. Despite these hurdles, social media continues to serve as a crucial tool for disseminating information about Israel's actions in the region, demonstrating its power in contemporary activism and public discourse.

