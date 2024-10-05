Delhi Police's Quirky Road Safety Advisory Features 'Ganji Chudail' Netizens Ask 'How Many Challans Cut So Far'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi is known for sharing quirky yet satirical social posts to communicate with the people. They not only give us a hearty laugh but also make sure the message reaches the people in the same manner it is intended.

In a recent post on X , the Delhi Police used the 'Ganji Chudail' meme to convey an important road safety message, using an animated character. It had become popular through the YouTube and Instagram account named 'Majedar Kahani'.

The Delhi Police shared a picture of the meme character wearing a helmet with the text, "Sabko helmet phenate hain Delhi Police wale (Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets)."

In the caption, the Delhi Police wrote, "Mujhse nahi, chot se daro! Helmet pehno! (Don't be afraid of me, be scared of getting hurt. Wear a helmet)".

Following the tweet was shared, it has gone viral , garnering nearly 7,000 views. Some people even commented on the post.

"Ganji chudail is not so ganji (bald) anymore," wrote one user. "Delhi police dil ki police," expressed another.

"Delhi police is on a roll," commented a third user. "Ganji chudail is the new face of Delhi police," said another. "We got ganji chudail in a helmet before GTA 6," commented one user.

Someone commented,“How many challans cut so far of E-Rickshaw running on Ring Roads for safety of 2 Wheelers ? Come and see from Azadpur to Britania chowk.”

Earlier incidents:

In September, ahead of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's mega concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Delhi Police alerted people to beware of online fraud involving links that promise concert tickets.

Warning people to be cautious, the video, titled "Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band naa bajwa lena" (Don't pay money to book concert tickets and get scammed by clicking a wrong link, always verify first) was posted.

To emphasise the importance of vigilance, the Delhi Police also used the caption aligning with the lyrics of Diljit Dosanjh's hit song "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya" from his G.O.A.T. album.



