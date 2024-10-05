Concerns Rise Over Iran's Seventh National Development Plan

(MENAFN) During a recent session of the Business Environment Improvement Strategic Council at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), members expressed skepticism regarding the seventh national development plan. They noted that this plan suffers from the same issues as previous iterations, with its only redeeming feature being the president's commitment to its implementation.



Members of the council indicated that while the seventh development plan has been highlighted by the 14th government and the president, suggesting potential for different outcomes, it still carries the drawbacks of its predecessors. Specifically, they criticized the planning methodology and the prevailing mindset that influenced previous programs, as reported by the ICCIMA portal.



Mohammad Reza Ramezani, the Deputy Head of ICCIMA for Legal Affairs, called for the thorough execution of the law aimed at continuously improving the business environment. He pointed out that this law, which was approved in 2010, has yet to be fully implemented, particularly in the context of supplying electricity and gas to industries. During a meeting with private sector representatives from Fars Province and members of the Parliament Economic Committee, Ramezani emphasized that addressing this issue is a critical concern for economic operators.



Ramezani highlighted Article 25 of the law, which states that cutting off electricity and gas to production units should not occur during peak consumption periods. He lamented that this principle appears to have been reversed, leading to frequent power cuts in production facilities. He underscored the necessity for provincial chambers of commerce to participate actively in discussions about parliamentary plans and bills. He assured that these documents would be circulated to provincial chambers when introduced, and he encouraged economic operators to share their feedback with the Iran Chamber of Commerce for further consideration by relevant parliamentary committees.

MENAFN05102024000045015839ID1108749143