Iran's Iron Ore Pellet Production Sees Slight Decline

(MENAFN) In the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), Iran produced 27.007 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to data from the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This marks a two percent decrease in production compared to the same period last year, when output reached 27.63 million tons.



Iron ore pellets, a type of agglomerated iron ore fines, are known for their superior tumbler index compared to raw iron ore. They are predominantly used as a substitute for lump ore in the production of direct reduced iron (DRI) and in blast furnaces (BF) for hot metal production. The demand for iron ore pellets has been steadily increasing, largely due to a shortage of high-quality lump ores.



The term "iron ore pellet" refers to material formed through the thermal agglomeration of a variable mixture of iron ore, limestone, olivine, bentonite, dolomite, and other iron-bearing materials, heated to temperatures between 1,250°C and 1,350°C. This process enhances the material's quality and suitability for steel production.



Iron ore pellets can be produced from both beneficiated and run-of-mine iron ore fines. Lean iron ores are typically upgraded through beneficiation to achieve higher iron content. This beneficiation process results in iron ore filter cake, which must be pelletized for use in iron-making. Additionally, high-grade iron ores that do not require beneficiation can also be pelletized, allowing for the effective utilization of generated fines rather than disposal.

