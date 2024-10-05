Iran's Pistachio Exports Reach USD374 Million in H1

(MENAFN) In the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), Iran exported pistachios valued at $374 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This period saw a notable increase in the export of agricultural products, which rose by 26 percent compared to the same timeframe last year.



The IRICA reported that Iran exported a total of 3.2 million tons of agricultural goods worth $1.7 billion during this period, reflecting a 20 percent increase in weight year-on-year. This trend indicates a growing demand for Iranian agricultural products on the international market.



Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, noted that the value of Iran's exports of agricultural and food products rose by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19). Iranian producers managed to export approximately $6.3 billion worth of these products in that period, with agro-food items making up 12.8 percent of the country's total non-oil exports.



Iraq emerged as the top destination for Iran’s agro-food products, importing $1.986 billion worth of these goods, which accounted for 31.5 percent of Iran's total food and agricultural exports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed in second place with imports valued at $751 million, while Russia ranked third with $521.5 million in imports. Overall, Iran's total foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached approximately $153.18 billion in the last Iranian calendar year.

MENAFN05102024000045015839ID1108749147