Iran's Exports to Oman Surge by 35 Percent

(MENAFN) In the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), Iran's exports to Oman experienced a significant increase of 35 percent compared to the same period last year, as reported by an official from Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). Abdol-Amir Rabihavi, the director-general of the TPO’s West Asia Office, highlighted the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.



Rabihavi noted that during the 20th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee last year, a decision was made to prioritize the issue of preferential trade between Iran and Oman. This agenda is set to be addressed by Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mining and trade, alongside Oman’s deputy minister of commerce, industry, and investment promotion.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Oman ranked as Iran's sixth-largest trade partner among its neighboring countries during the same period. To further enhance bilateral ties, the deputy head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) for international affairs announced an upcoming Iran-Oman business forum. Scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Muscat and Batinah North, the forum will gather traders and businessmen from both countries.



Hesameddin Hallaj stated that the event aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations, explore new investment opportunities, and enhance the presence of Iranian companies in Oman. Additionally, attracting Omani investors to participate in Iranian projects and facilitating the introduction of marketing agencies to expand the market for Iranian products in Oman, Africa, and Saudi Arabia are key objectives of the forum. Priority sectors for participation will include construction, oil and energy, medicine, food, health, and health tourism, Hallaj added.

MENAFN05102024000045015839ID1108749145