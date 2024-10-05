Member Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis To Participate In OSCE Conference
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Member of the National Assembly Ramil Hasan will participate in
the OSCE Human Dimension conference in Warsaw,
Azernews reports.
The deputy will travel to Poland on October 6 to attend the
conference. Current issues regarding human rights and fundamental
freedoms in the OSCE region will be discussed at the event.
The trip will conclude on October 9.
