Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/5/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.
Viewers can enjoy games from the Brazilian Championship, Premier League, and the highly anticipated clash between real madrid and Villarreal in the Spanish Championship.
The day's schedule includes major Brasileirã games, such as Atlético-MG vs Vitória and RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras, as well as important MLS and European league matches.
Brazilian Championship
4:30 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vitória - Globo and Premiere
4:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras - Globo and Premiere
4:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Botafogo - RBS TV, CazéTV, and Rede Furacão
7:00 PM - Bahia vs Flamengo - Premiere
7:00 PM - Corinthians vs Internacional - Premiere
7:00 PM - Cuiabá vs São Paulo - Premiere
9:00 PM - Vasco vs Juventude - Sportv and Premiere
Premier League
8:30 AM - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Brentford vs Wolverhampton - ESPN 3 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Leicester City vs Bournemouth - Disney+
11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Fulham - Disney+
11:00 AM - West Ham vs Ipswich - ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:30 PM - Everton vs Newcastle - ESPN and Disney+
Spanish Championship
9:00 AM - Espanyol vs Mallorca - Disney+
11:15 AM - Getafe vs Osasuna - Disney+
11:15 AM - Mirandés vs Granada (Second Division) - Disney+
1:30 PM - Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano - Disney+
1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Celta - Disney+
4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Villarreal - ESPN and Disney+
German Championship
10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel - Canal GOAT and Onefootball
10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Freiburg - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Sportv, CazéTV, and Onefootball
10:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Wolfsburg - Onefootball
1:30 PM - St. Pauli vs Mainz - Onefootball
MLS
5:00 PM - Toronto FC vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City - Apple TV+
9:30 PM - Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV+
Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Today for the Spanish Championship?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.
What Time is the Atlético-MG vs Vitória Game for the Brasileirão?
The Atlético-MG vs Vitória game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:30 PM.
Which Soccer Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo
4:30 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vitória
4:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras
Sportv
10:30 AM - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - German Championship
9:00 PM - Vasco vs Juventude - Brasileirão
6:00 PM - Mirassol vs Vila Nova - Brasileirão Serie B
Premiere
4:30 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vitória
4:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras
7:00 PM - Bahia vs Flamengo
7:00 PM - Corinthians vs Internacional
7:00 PM - Cuiabá vs São Paulo
9:00 PM - Vasco vs Juventude
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
CazéTV
4:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Botafogo - Brasileirão
Disney+
8:30 AM - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League
11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Southampton - Premier League
4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Villarreal - Spanish Championship
MENAFN05102024007421016031ID1108748898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.