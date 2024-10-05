Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and platforms.



Viewers can enjoy games from the Brazilian Championship, Premier League, and the highly anticipated clash between and Villarreal in the Spanish Championship.



The day's schedule includes major Brasileirã games, such as Atlético-MG vs Vitória and RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras, as well as important MLS and European league matches.

Brazilian Championship







4:30 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vitória - Globo and Premiere



4:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras - Globo and Premiere



4:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Botafogo - RBS TV, CazéTV, and Rede Furacão



7:00 PM - Bahia vs Flamengo - Premiere



7:00 PM - Corinthians vs Internacional - Premiere



7:00 PM - Cuiabá vs São Paulo - Premiere

9:00 PM - Vasco vs Juventude - Sportv and Premiere







8:30 AM - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Brentford vs Wolverhampton - ESPN 3 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Leicester City vs Bournemouth - Disney+



11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Fulham - Disney+



11:00 AM - West Ham vs Ipswich - ESPN 4 and Disney+

1:30 PM - Everton vs Newcastle - ESPN and Disney+







9:00 AM - Espanyol vs Mallorca - Disney+



11:15 AM - Getafe vs Osasuna - Disney+



11:15 AM - Mirandés vs Granada (Second Division) - Disney+



1:30 PM - Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano - Disney+



1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Celta - Disney+

4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Villarreal - ESPN and Disney+







10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel - Canal GOAT and Onefootball



10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Freiburg - Onefootball



10:30 AM - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Sportv, CazéTV, and Onefootball



10:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Wolfsburg - Onefootball

1:30 PM - St. Pauli vs Mainz - Onefootball







5:00 PM - Toronto FC vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - Charlotte FC vs CF Montréal - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City - Apple TV+

9:30 PM - Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV+





The Real Madrid vs Villarreal game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.





The Atlético-MG vs Vitória game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:30 PM.







4:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Botafogo - Brasileirão







8:30 AM - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League



11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Southampton - Premier League

4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Villarreal - Spanish Championship



