Heat Wave Breaks Records Across US

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) An exceptional late-season heat wave is scorching parts of US regions with record-breaking temperatures expected to last into the weekend.

"More than 70 record high temperatures are set to fall - mainly in the southwestern US - today through the weekend," said the US National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday.

The heat wave continues over parts of California and the Desert Southwest, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting NWS.

Forecasters said the sweltering late-season heat wave will bring moderate to extreme heat risks across portions of the US. About 39 million people in the region were under heat alerts earlier this week.

NWS extended excessive heat alerts for areas near major cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The weather service urged the public to take proper precautions when working or playing outdoors, like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent rests in the shade.