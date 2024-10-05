Azerbaijani Oil Price Up

Date
10/5/2024
Fatima Latifova
The price of Azerbaijani oil branded as "Azeri Light" on the
world market has risen by $1.43, or 1.79%, to reach $81.47 per
barrel, Azernews reports.
According to auction results, the price of December futures for
Brent crude oil is $78.05.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of
one barrel of oil has been estimated at $75.
It's worth noting that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price
was in July 2008, at $149.66. Oil production in Azerbaijan mainly
occurs under a contract for the development of the
"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block, in which the State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% stake.
