UN Sec Gen To Participate In BRICS Summit In Russia's Kazan
10/5/2024 1:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the
BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Azernews
reports, citing the head of the UN information center in Russia,
Vladimir Kuznetsov, as he told reporters in a statement.
According to him, António Guterres will attend the BRICS summit
in Kazan on October 22-24 as a guest.
"I am very pleased to be in Kazan, which will host the BRICS
summit in three weeks' time, where United Nations Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres will also participate as an invited guest,"
Kuznetsov said.
Recall that Russia has earlier sent an invitation to UN
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend the upcoming BRICS
summit in the city of Kazan, said Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the
UN information center in Moscow.
