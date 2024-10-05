UN Sec Gen To Participate In BRICS Summit In Russia's Kazan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Azernews reports, citing the head of the UN information center in Russia, Vladimir Kuznetsov, as he told reporters in a statement.

Recall that Russia has earlier sent an invitation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, said Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the UN information center in Moscow.