UN Sec Gen To Participate In BRICS Summit In Russia's Kazan

10/5/2024 1:07:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Azernews reports, citing the head of the UN information center in Russia, Vladimir Kuznetsov, as he told reporters in a statement.

According to him, António Guterres will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 as a guest.

"I am very pleased to be in Kazan, which will host the BRICS summit in three weeks' time, where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also participate as an invited guest," Kuznetsov said.

Recall that Russia has earlier sent an invitation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, said Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the UN information center in Moscow.

