(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The world is gearing up for COP29 with high expectations of substantial progress in both addressing climate change and fostering peace between nations. Hosted by Azerbaijan in 2024, this COP will spotlight pressing climate issues and serve as a platform for emphasizing a truce between conflicting nations, particularly Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Top climate imperatives for COP29: Uniting for global change

The focus at COP29 will align with the overarching goals of the climate summits, namely mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration. Major emphasis will be on ensuring that countries enhance their commitments under the Paris Agreement, with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels at the forefront.

Mitigation and Energy Transition: COP29 is expected to see calls for nations to revisit and strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), particularly focusing on transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Azerbaijan, as a major energy player, will be central to discussions, especially in balancing fossil fuel revenue with renewable energy investments.

Financing for Climate Resilience: A significant priority will be increasing climate finance to support vulnerable nations, especially those bearing the brunt of extreme weather conditions. The discussions will focus on how developed nations can honor their pledges of $100 billion per year to assist developing nations, with an aim to push for even higher commitments going forward.

Adaptation and Loss and Damage: A focal point will be operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund created at COP27. At COP29, countries will discuss the scale of funding and how to ensure its timely distribution to help countries recover from climate impacts like floods and droughts.

Global Stocktake: With the first global stocktake scheduled for 2023-2024, COP29 will see an assessment of how well the world is progressing towards the goals of the Paris Agreement. It will be a moment of reflection and course correction to ensure stronger, collective climate action moving forward.

Peace and Truce: A Broader Message Beyond Climate

Azerbaijan, the host of COP29, has called for a global truce during the summit, highlighting that peace and cooperation are essential for tackling shared global challenges like climate change. Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, has emphasized the importance of international unity and the cessation of hostilities, particularly referencing ongoing tensions in the South Caucasus with Armenia.

This message is particularly important in light of the recent developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia, on its part, has also stated its readiness to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, signaling a potential path forward for regional stability. However, as the president emphasized in his recent address at Azerbaijan's seventh convocation Milli Majlis (parliament), Armenia is becoming extensively armed, and in the meantime, it conducts military exercises with foreign countries and major powers in idle state. Contrary to Armenia, official Baku is aiming to build peace in the region. Azerbaijan's leadership is using platforms like COP29 to emphasize the need for dialogue and de-escalation. In that regard, as Armenia, faces internal political pressure, the country can explore new avenues for peace, particularly as its foreign policy evolves amidst broader geopolitical shifts.

This bold call for a truce at COP29 may seem ambitious in the face of heightened tensions, but it embodies a genuine desire to champion unity. This powerful message extends beyond regional boundaries, advocating for global peace in an era defined by pressing challenges like climate change, which necessitate unwavering international cooperation.

Why the Global Truce Matters?

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's call for a global truce is grounded in the understanding that without peace, achieving climate goals becomes significantly harder. Conflicts deepen resource depletion, and fuel displacement, and hinder the building of resilient infrastructures needed to cope with climate impacts. In this sense, a truce is not only a humanitarian call but also a pragmatic one for ensuring climate resilience.

The truce message carries particular weight for Armenia itself, given its ongoing peace talks with Azerbaijan. The COP29 summit, therefore, presents an opportunity to push for a lasting resolution between the two nations. As climate impacts escalate, peaceful cooperation becomes even more critical to ensure that resources and attention are not diverted to conflict but directed toward sustainable development.

So, as COP29 approaches, the world is looking not only for ambitious climate commitments but also for nations to come together in the spirit of peace and cooperation. Azerbaijan's determined commitment to climate action and a global truce sends a resounding message: in a world threatened by both environmental and geopolitical crises, unity is our most powerful tool. The summit hosted in Azerbaijan not only addresses climate concerns but also paves the way towards lasting peace, especially between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This pivotal moment in history demands both climate solutions and diplomatic resolution, emphasizing that our shared future depends on both.