At Least 70 Killed In Gang Attack On Haitian Town

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reported that a group called“Gran Griff” attacked a small town in Haiti, resulting in 70 deaths and dozens more injured.

Reuters reported that this group attacked the town of Pont-Sonde on Thursday, October 3rd, opening fire on its residents.

Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Samin Al-Khatib condemned the shooting in Pont-Sonde, Artibonite, Haiti, stating in a press release that she was“shocked” by the attack.

Al-Khatib emphasized that 45 houses and 33 were set on fire, forcing the residents of the town to flee their homes.

Armed gangs currently control large portions of Haiti, exacerbating the situation in the country.

According to reports, women and children were also among the victims of this tragic incident.

Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, also condemned the attack, calling it a“heinous crime.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that approximately 6,000 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the attack.

The recent attack by the“Gran Griff” group has further destabilized the region, adding to the growing crisis in Haiti, where armed groups already have control over vast areas. Urgent action and international support are needed to address the increasing violence and displacement in the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram