Maharashtra News: PM Modi Plays Dhol At Jagdamba Mata Temple On 3Rd Day Of Sharadiya Navratri Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday played dhol at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. On the third day of auspicious occasion Sharadiya Navratri, the Prime Minister was spotted playing the traditional instrument in Maharashtra's Washim on October 5.





The Prime Minister commenced the day with his arrival at the Nanded airport on Saturday morning followed by a flight to Poharadevi via helicopter. He first sought blessings at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra. While engaging with local traditions, he played the traditional dhol at the Samadhi of Sant Seva Lal Ji Maharaj.

This was followed by inauguration of the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. As per the day's schedule, PM Modi will flag-off the city's first fully underground metro line, known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3.

This will involve partial opening of 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, among other dignitaries will be attending the event.

During the opening ceremony, PM Modi will take a ride to Santacruz from BKC metro station and vice versa. PM Modi will be interacting with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train. Furthermore, he will launch MetroConnect3 mobile app to facilitate travel.

Besides this, a number of inaugural activities are scheduled for PM Modi during his Maharashtra visit, involving disbursement of the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, launch of the 5th instalment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, launch of the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and inauguration of 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), among other host of infrastructure projects.

(With ANI inputs)