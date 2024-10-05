Two Afghan Citizens Executed In Iran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iran Human Rights Organization has reported the execution of eight prisoners, including two Afghan citizens, at Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

The organization stated on Friday that these individuals were executed on charges including rape and murder.

According to the statement released by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization on Friday, two Afghan citizens were executed in Ghezel Hesar Prison, Karaj, on charges of rape.

The report also mentioned that four other individuals, including one woman, were executed on charges of premeditated murder, while two others were executed for“moharebeh” through armed robbery on the morning of Wednesday, October 2nd.

The human rights organization did not provide further details on the identities of the two Afghan citizens or the women who were executed.

There has been no additional information released about the legal proceedings or the prison conditions of the Afghan prisoners, and Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the matter.

Previously, the Iran Human Rights Organization had warned about the transfer of nine prisoners to solitary confinement in preparation for their execution.

According to human rights organizations, since the beginning of this year, more than 381 people, including 15 women, have been executed in various prisons across Iran.

The increase in executions in Iran has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organizations, who call for transparency and fair trials for those on death row.

The continued use of the death penalty in Iran, particularly in cases involving foreign nationals like Afghan citizens, raises serious concerns about the fairness of trials and the rights of the accused. The lack of transparency surrounding these executions only deepens these concerns.

As the number of executions continues to rise in Iran, international pressure is mounting on the country to reform its legal system and to adhere to international human rights standards, especially in cases involving serious charges like rape, murder.

