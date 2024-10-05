Renting Homes To Undocumented Afghan Migrants Banned In Robat Karim, Tehran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mohammad Yousefvand, the prosecutor of Robat Karim in Tehran, announced a ban on renting houses to undocumented migrants in the region.

According to Mehr News Agency, the prosecutor has called on the public to cooperate in expelling and organizing foreign nationals in the area.

Mehr News Agency reported on Thursday, October 3rd, that the prosecutor of Robat Karim has warned agencies that if they rent properties to“undocumented foreigners,” their offices will be shut down.

Yousefvand also warned real estate agents in the area that they are not allowed to rent homes, shops, or any other property to foreign nationals. He stated,“One of the ways the enemy can harm us is through undocumented foreigners, and the situation in this regard is currently critical.”

The prosecutor of Robat Karim further emphasized that due to a shortage of manpower, citizens must cooperate with government agencies in identifying and rounding up“undocumented foreigners.”

In recent months, the Islamic Republic has intensified its efforts to expel Afghan migrants. Previously, the Director-General for Foreign Nationals and Migrants Affairs of Tehran province announced the launch of a plan to identify and deport“undocumented” Afghans in Rey County.

The growing pressure on Afghan migrants, including threats of eviction and intensified deportations, has led to increased concern about the humanitarian implications for those unable to regularize their status.

Local authorities continue to emphasize national security concerns as the primary justification for these policies, citing undocumented migrants as potential threats.

The crackdown on undocumented migrants in regions like Robat Karim reflects the Iranian government's broader efforts to manage foreign nationals, particularly Afghans, through stricter enforcement and public cooperation.

As these measures intensify, international observers and human rights organizations are raising concerns about the treatment of migrants in Iran, urging the government to ensure that such actions align with international humanitarian standards.

