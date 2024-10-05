Over 230,000 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran In Past Month: IOM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over 230,000 Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran in the past month.

According to the IOM report, this is the highest number of returnees recorded from Iran to Afghanistan so far this year.

The report highlighted that this recent surge surpassed the previous high in May when just over 190,000 Afghans returned to the country.

The IOM revealed that 43 percent of the returnees in September were deported, while 50 percent returned voluntarily.

“Inflows from the Islamic Republic of Iran make up nearly three-quarters of the total, with approximately 91,000 Afghans entering the country this week alone,” the IOM stated. In comparison, inflows from Pakistan accounted for just 29 percent.

Afghan immigrants without residence documents are not permitted to work in certain provinces of Iran, restricting their employment opportunities.

Recently, the head of Eslamshahr City's Labor Department, Behnam Emami, ordered that only documented immigrants could be hired for hard labour, banning undocumented ones from employment.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has long been a practice but has intensified in recent months.

Experts suggest that the Afghan government should resolve the situation effectively by addressing the growing issues Afghan migrants face through diplomatic channels.

Despite ongoing efforts, authorities continue to urge Iran and Pakistan to handle Afghan immigrants with respect for international laws and good neighborly relations.

