123Worx Unveils Asset Management Feature, Revolutionizing Construction Resource

Ottawa, Ontario, 04, October 2024-123worx, a leading construction management software, has added an Asset Management feature to its platform. This powerful addition allows construction companies and contractors to easily track, maintain, and manage their valuable assets.



The construction always needs an endless amount of equipment and resources, and managing all these resources is key to keeping things running smoothly, cost-effectively, and successfully. This newest addition of 123worx covers that, making sure every corner of asset management is dealt with.



Bharat Rudra, VP of Sales at 123worx, sums it up as: "Our aim is to make construction management easy and annoyance-free." Our Asset Management addition shows we're committed to helping clients get the most from their resources by spending less time troubleshooting unexpected costs. It's all about making assets work for you and reducing the cost of operations.



The latest update for Asset Management consists of several essential features:



1.Maintenance Tracking: This feature helps you monitor each asset's upkeep history. That way, you're always on top of regular maintenance, reducing the chance of equipment breakdowns.

2.Cost Management: It records and tracks expenses related to upkeep and part replacement. It's helpful when you're planning your budget.

3.Insurance and Warranty Management: It's an easy way to handle your warranty details. It reminds you about policy renewals, so you're always covered.

4.Document Storage: It works as a one-stop shop for storing all essential pictures and paperwork for each asset.

5.Usage History: It gives you the full history of time spent operating equipment. Using this information, you can organize resources and plan for replacements.

6.Booking Calendar: It assists you in scheduling both the use of your assets and future maintenance dates.



The combination of these features in one easy-to-use¬ feature makes 123worx powerful construction software for construction companies. It helps make decisions based on facts and figures, which can lead to substantial savings and superior project results.



At 123worx, Bharat Rudra, Vice President, shared his thoughts on the latest upgrade: In the competitive world of construction, managing assets can be the key to a project's success or failure. Our new feature helps contractors monitor their assets, offering insights to improve their use and maintenance. It's about transforming asset management from a simple task to a critical strategic advantage.



Now, every 123worx customer can use the Asset Management feature, included in the most recent software update.

About 123worx: We are a leading provider of construction management software for small and medium-sized construction businesses. We introduce next-gen solutions to make project planning, execution, and monitoring more efficient. Committed to progress in tech and our customers' triumphs, 123worx consistently brings about significant changes in the construction sector through our all-inclusive, easy-to-use software.



Company :-123worx

User :- Bharat Rudra

Email :-info@123worx

Mobile:- 1-844-673-6723

Url :-