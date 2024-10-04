Investornewsbreaks Moneyshow Editor-In-Chief Featured In Latest Episode Of Stock2me Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
MoneyShow, a premier financial education platform that connects investors, traders and financial experts through conferences, webinars and insightful content, is spotlighted in the latest episode of the Stock2Me Podcast, presented by IBN. During the episode, MoneyShow editor-in-chief Mike Larson talks with podcast host Jonathan Keim about MoneyShow, mentioning that the platform has been around for more than four decades and has established a remarkable history of running live and online events across the United States. Larson noted that the next event - MoneyShow Traders expo Orlando
- is scheduled for Oct. 17–19, 2024, in Orlando.
“We're going to have everything from keynotes and panels to the exhibit hall, where you can go test products and services and watch live trading demonstrations,” said MoneyShow editor-in-chief Mike Larson during the podcast.“It comes about three weeks before the presidential election. Regardless of who wins, attendees will learn how to adjust their portfolios to either maximize profits under the new administration or protect themselves from some of the issues that might come up. In our opinion, it's a very well-timed event.”
About the MoneyShow
MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals“Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the United States and Canada, as well as online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit .
