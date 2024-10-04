Firm Announces Filing Of Class Action Lawsuit In SDFL On Behalf Of Those Who Acquired Securities Of Terran Orbital Corp.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) If you purchased the Terran Orbital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Terran Orbital Corp. (“Terran Orbital” or the“Company”) (NYSE:LLAP) registration statement for the initial public offering held between August 15, 2023 and August 14, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the Terran Orbital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S NEXT: To join the Terran Orbital class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at .... If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 9:24-cv-81191-XXXX, Terran Orbital manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the U.S. and internationally. The Company provides modern facilities and a global ground station network that delivers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a number of applications to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. This lawsuit is filed against Terran Orbital and several of its Officers and Directors.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, "Customer Contracts") into revenue and free cash flow; (ii) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; (iii) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Terran's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In a series of partial disclosures, the Company's poor financial condition was revealed as well as the termination of two offers to purchase the Company by Lockheed, its best customer. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney's Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

