Qatar On Track To Attract Six Million Visitors Annually

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is on the right track to achieve its ambitious goal to attract 6 million visitors in a year by 2030, said a top official.

“Qatar is making steady progress in the sector and in promoting it as a unique destination,” said Visit Qatar CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi. Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the number of visitors in 2022, when Qatar hosted World Cup, was approximately 2.4 million.

“After the World Cup, in 2023, the number of visitors crossed four million which is a big leap. First eight months of this year, 2024, saw around three and a half million visitors,” said Al Mawlawi.

He said that in the next four months will have many events and activities that will attract many visitors, whether from the region or international level.

“We are expected to exceed the number of visitors in 2024 compared to those in 2023. We are likely to meet the target of attracting six million visitors in a year in coming few years,” said Al Mawlawi.

Qatar has all types of tourism attractions, he said adding with the support of leadership, the country worked for past many years to boost tourism sector by establishing a solid infrastructure for attracting regional and international tourists.

“Hamad International Airport (HIA) is considered the best airports of the world. Qatar Airways connects Doha with over 170 cities of the world,” said Al Mawlawi.

He said that Qatar has an integrated infrastructure through public transportation, hotels at all levels, shopping complexes, cultural tourism, and world-class museums among many other tourist attractions.

Qatar has always recognised the significant impact of the tourism industry. The recent unveiling of the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 is a testament to this commitment, outlining the roadmap for the next phase of Qatar's development and aiming to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Among its key focus areas, the strategy highlights the tourism sector as a pivotal component in the country's economic diversification efforts, crucial for driving sustainable economic growth.

Situated at the crossroads of East and West, Qatar's strategic location makes it exceptionally accessible.

With its futuristic skyline, luxurious hotels, pristine beaches along the Arabian Gulf, and plethora of unique experiences, Qatar offers everything from relaxing poolside retreats to thrilling adventures.

As the ultimate family-friendly destination, Qatar presents a rich blend of activities, entertainment, and luxurious hospitality. The country's tourism landscape is bolstered by a high safety index ranking, state-of-the-art facilities, an award-winning national carrier and airport, seamless public transport, and open tourism visa policies.