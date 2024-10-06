Qatar Welcomes French President's Call To Stop Delivering Weapons To Israeli Occupation
10/6/2024 2:14:41 AM
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron's call to stop delivering weapons to the Israeli Occupation to fight in Gaza, and considered it an important and appreciated step towards stopping the war.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the French call is consistent with the resolutions of the Security Council, the General Assembly of the United Nations and the International Court of Justice that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, providing full protection for civilians and civilian objects, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza without hindrance.
In this context, the Ministry renewed its call for the international community to take firm decisions to compel Israel to stop its aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, which has expanded and has become an imminent threat to regional and international security.
The Ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions, in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
