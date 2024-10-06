QRCS, IFRC Conclude Disaster Rapid Response Teams Training

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a training course organised in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on September 22-29, 2024, in Al Khor. Titled“Coordination, Assessment, and Planning for Disaster Rapid Response Teams”, the event was attended by 28 experts, employees, and volunteers from 16 National Societies. It is the fourth course to be co-organised by QRCS and IFRC in Qatar this year.

During the opening ceremony, Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, praised the international course as a new episode of fruitful cooperation with IFRC on such joint events, which help build the capacity of National Societies in disaster preparedness, response, prevention, and risk reduction.

In his online remarks, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at IFRC, Dr. Hossam Al Sharkawi, said,“Emergency preparedness is crucial. It is about supporting those we truly serve, ensuring their dignity and respect in every step. Together, let's continue to build the capacity of our National Societies and enhance our humanitarian impact.”

Regional Operations Coordinator at IFRC, Nader bin Shamlan, explained,“Generously hosted by QRCS, this training focuses on several topics. One key point is to introduce the participants from many National Societies, both in the region and beyond, to IFRC's tools of assessment, coordination, and development of response plans. It is part of the international capacity-building strategy, to enhance emergency operations when needed by National Societies in the field.”

The course was aimed at enhancing preparedness among National Societies, relief workers, and the Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) to deal with current and future challenges, as well as ensuring more effective emergency/disaster response by National Societies.

It provided the participants with the knowledge and skills to apply planning, organisation, and monitoring standards, enabling them to communicate the information and experience they acquired to their colleagues, which makes their National Societies better prepared to address current and future challenges more efficiently.

Several key topics were discussed, including emergency recovery and planning, humanitarian appeal access tools, operational strategy, and funding requirements.

During the last three days of the course, the participants practiced virtual scenarios on coordination, assessment, and planning for disaster rapid response teams, to upgrade emergency response and improve coordination with the competent authorities, including Al Khor and Al Dhakhira Municipality, Al Khor Hospital, and DIMC.