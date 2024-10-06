Qatar Museums Names Fahad Al Obaidly As Acting Director Of Design Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has announced the appointment of Fahad Al Obaidly (pictured) to Acting Director of Design Doha, a biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the MENA region.

A Qatari strategist with over 15 years in the culture and creative industry, Fahad continues at the forefront of Doha's growing creative scene, drawing on his experience and connections in his new role as Acting Director of Design Doha. Al Obaidly will oversee all day-to-day operations including partnerships, international events, publishing efforts, and planning for the 2026 edition of the biennial Design Doha alongside Artistic Director Glenn Adamson. Reflecting on his appointment, Al Obaidly said,“It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading Design Doha. Our mission with the inaugural edition was to nurture the many talented designers in the MENA region and to begin developing an infrastructure that can support their work. Since beginning my journey with Qatar Museums, I have been continually inspired to ensure that our contributions not only empower the creative landscape but also improve the quality of life for all.

“Under the leadership of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, our focus remains steadfast on placing Qatari and MENA-based designers at the heart of everything we do, serving both the people and the region with dedication and passion.” Al Obaidly joined Qatar Museums in 2014 and was most recently Deputy Director of Programs and Partnership for Design Doha. His tenure coincided with the inaugural biennial, anchored by Arab Design Now, an unprecedented survey of more than 70 Arab designers at M7, Doha's centre for innovation, entrepreneurship, fashion and design.

Al Obaidly began his career at HSBC before moving into the cultural sector. He has held positions with the Ministry of Culture, University College London (UCL), and Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar (VCU-Q). At VCU-Q, he worked as a researcher and curator, focusing on Qatar's Tangible and Intangible Heritage.

Since joining Qatar Museums, Fahad has been instrumental in several key projects, including the development of the Creative Startup Hub, M7. He also played a pivotal role in activating a significant heritage site during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was responsible for commissioning numerous artworks for Qatar's World Cup stadiums. In 2024, he was appointed to the jury for the second edition of the Arab World Design Award, which recognises emerging and established designers from the Arab world.