QF To Launch New Cycle Of Multidisciplinary Learning Research Grants This Year

Doha, Qatar: Supporting academic research, especially for multidisciplinary initiatives that seek impactful change is within Qatar Foundation's (QF) higher education priority areas, said Samah Abdulhafid Gamar, Ph.D., Director, Academic Affairs, Qatar Foundation.

She told The Peninsula in an exclusive interview that QF will be launching a new cycle of multidisciplinary Research Grants this year which aim to vitalize cross-institutional research on academic matters facing an evidence gap and for which there is timely relevance.

Samah Abdulhafid Gamar, Ph.D., Director, Academic Affairs, Qatar Foundation

She further said that Qatar Foundation welcomed close to 40 new faculty members this year, with a formal orientation to QF having been held on August 22.“This year's new faculty members bring an impressive range of accolades and expertise to Education City universities in ways that contribute to a dynamic and interdisciplinary academic environment.”

“In terms of enhancing systems and operations, QF is exploring how AI can be integrated into teaching and learning platforms and administrative processes to provide more personalized support for students. AI's ability to cater to individual learning styles offers a transformative potential for education and enables a more tailored and accessible approach to skill acquisition,” she said responding to another question.

Here is full Q&A interview:

As the new academic year has approached, could you share with us the primary goals and focus areas for Academic Affairs at Qatar Foundation?

As we welcome the new academic year at Qatar Foundation, our primary goals and focus areas for Academic Affairs center around promoting transformative educational approaches that dually enhance cross-institutional collaboration – that is, multidisciplinary learning.

We are committed to building greater academic integration among the eight Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Education City by facilitating the development and implementation of new joint academic programs and initiatives. Our philosophy is to activate the full potential of our partner universities and create a wider array of interdisciplinary combinations that span EC campuses. We believe that the sum of the cumulative potential is far greater than what any single institution can achieve alone. To unlock this, we are vested in removing obstacles to collective efforts and providing adequate support to ensure such new programs reflect a convergence of expertise with sustained synergy.

Pioneering innovative pedagogical frameworks in teaching and learning is also at the forefront of our agenda. We are striving to amplify discourse on critical and culturally responsive teaching and learning approaches, particularly in the local context. This includes integrating pedagogies that honor and reflect the diverse cultural backgrounds of our students and fostering an intellectual environment where critical analysis and open dialogue are encouraged. In being deliberate about creating spaces for faculty and students to reflect on culturally relevant content and inclusive teaching practices, we hope to enhance student engagement in academics and increase their potential for making social impact. Helping students at Qatar Foundation connect global perspectives to their values and cultural identities, we believe, will help them assume more active civic roles in and outside of Qatar.

In this sense, at Qatar Foundation, putting students at the heart of everything we do is mission critical. We are focusing on increasing student mobility between institutions, offering more flexible pathways, and creating personalized learning experiences to offer an unparalleled, immersive educational opportunity.

Can you highlight some of the most exciting research being undertaken this academic year across the QF universities?

Supporting academic research, especially for multidisciplinary learning initiatives that seek impactful change is within QF's higher education priority areas. We will be launching a new cycle of multidisciplinary learning Research Grants this year which aim to vitalize cross-institutional research on academic matters facing an evidence gap and for which there is timely relevance. This grant incentivizes the development of evidence-based strategies that enhance the quality of education using Qatar Foundation as the context while having a much broader scope for impact.

Our last cycle of interdisciplinary research included projects such as“Higher Education Cross-Course Reading Activities: A Quasi-Experimental Case Study” which involved GU-Q, HBKU, and VCUarts Qatar;“Healthcare Education through the Metaverse: A Multidisciplinary learning Case Study” which involved Weill Cornell Medical College and HBKU, and;“Developing a Case Study Model for Teaching Religious Pluralism in the Arab and Islamic World” which involved GUQ, NUQ, and HBKU. What we have found is that faculty are eager to transcend the boundaries of their own campuses to collaborate with colleagues from other institutions within Education City on interdisciplinary research that allows for richer, more comprehensive exploration of complex topics.

What is dually refreshing is that these collaborations are fostering the integration of diverse academic perspectives and leading to innovative evidence-based recommendations that would not be possible within a single discipline and campus. This opportunity for the cross-pollination of ideas broadens the scope of inquiry and results in more robust research outcomes that can be applied across fields of study. Our faculty members have shown particular enthusiasm for this approach as it enhances their research impact, strengthens their academic networks, and contributes to addressing both local and international pedagogical and higher education challenges.

You're leading efforts to develop evidence-based pedagogical frameworks. Could you explain what this involves and how it will impact teaching and learning?

Our efforts to develop evidence-based pedagogical frameworks involve a deep commitment to curating and initiating research that addresses gaps in higher education teaching methodologies, particularly those that are critically and culturally rooted and responsive. We recognize that effective pedagogy must resonate with the cultural contexts and diverse learning needs of our students. To achieve this, we are leading the launch of the Ta'leem Journal, an Arabic and English international higher education journal that aims to foster a multilingual, multidisciplinary learning, and global dialogue with a focus on higher education in the Arab world.

The Ta'leem Journal is a collaborative effort between Qatar Foundation and Boston College's Center for International Higher Education (CIHE). Its goal is to bridge understanding between the Arab world and global higher education, providing a platform for critical contributions from Arab universities while making relevant insights available to Arabic-speaking audiences. Rooted in the Arabic term“`ilm,” meaning knowledge, the journal's name encapsulates the broader mission of nurturing intellectually and morally grounded individuals who are equipped to contribute positively to society.

As previously noted, we are also actively supporting multidisciplinary learning Research Grants that bring together faculty from three or more universities within Education City. These grants foster collaborative research on teaching and learning matters, incentivizing interdisciplinary approaches and the sharing of best practices across institutions and through varied platforms, such as conferences and publications. In uniting diverse academic perspectives, we are striving to develop innovative pedagogical strategies that are both evidence-based and culturally situated. QF has over a hundred nationalities represented in its student body, and this becomes even more diverse when socio-cultural and linguistic backgrounds are factored in.

Our work in developing these frameworks is about transforming education to be more inclusive, effective, and aligned with the unique cultural landscape of our community. By investing in collaborative research and supporting faculty across multiple universities, we are creating a robust foundation for pedagogical excellence that will benefit our faculty and learners.



This year we have initiated dialogue among faculty on how to nurture critical awareness among students in the classroom, along with strategies for decolonizing the curriculum while fostering a sense of respect for indigenous epistemologies. These efforts are reflective of a global movement toward more equitable and relevant educational practices that challenge dominant narratives and integrate diverse perspectives – particularly those rooted in marginalized knowledge systems.

Are there new cycles of research grants for multidisciplinary learning being introduced? and if so, how do they integrate different fields of study?

QF is proud of new programmatic offerings through interdisciplinary initiatives that are a direct result of the multidisciplinary learning framework. Our Higher Education Institutions rallied with excitement and an eye towards localized, stakeholder-responsive programming through joint academic programs that advance each university's area of specialization, while responding to an unmet need.

There are several new interdisciplinary programs recently introduced within Education City that are designed to advance knowledge and competence in cross-cutting fields, and which directly tap into our universities' areas of curricular and research expertise. For instance, the Minor in Media and Politics and the Minor in Africana Studies are available for students from Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) and Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q). These combine media and communications with political science and Africana studies to offer a deeper understanding of how media shapes political processes and the significance of African diaspora studies. The Certificate in Energy Studies, offered jointly by Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) and GU-Q, merges engineering with international affairs and economics, providing students with a multidisciplinary learning perspective on global energy issues. Similarly, the Minor in Film and Design between Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) and NU-Q blends visual arts and storytelling, allowing students to combine design with media production. The Executive Certificate in Healthcare Management and Policy, co-delivered by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) and HEC Paris in Qatar, integrates medical expertise with business management, preparing healthcare professionals for leadership roles.

These new programs under the multidisciplinary learning framework have been designed to pioneer a new paradigm in higher education in Qatar and globally. Rather than retain expertise and opportunity within the walls of one campus, we urge and prompt a more open conceptualization of academic studies. These avenues are not only rewarding for students, who can choose from a much broader selection of specializations, but faculty – as they collaborate, co-teach and even co-publish on issues within areas of shared expertise.

What are the key objectives behind these new programs, and how do they align with QF's overall mission and vision?

The key objectives behind these new programs revolve around the concept of multidisciplinary learning, a dynamic framework like no other - regionally or globally - that leverages the diverse capacities of our universities and strategic entities within Education City. Our aims with these initiatives are to transcend traditional boundaries between individual institutions to create a more nimble, cohesive ecosystem where academic, research, and community initiatives are interconnected and mutually reinforcing. Students are able to avail of combinations of programs to advance their knowledge and this expands how and to what extent they can positively impact social progress.

We have only just grazed the surface with multidisciplinary learning initiatives, and in the near future, students will witness a more expansive set of services, programs and platforms designed with their key interests in mind. For instance, Qatar Foundation will soon be launching a platform that will encourage, showcase, and help market students' out-of-classroom, applied and experiential skills, gained at Education City and beyond. Imagine a platform that will help every learner at Qatar Foundation identify routes to gain today's most important interpersonal, social, and technical skills... now envision that system dynamically and graphically presenting the gained skills with artefacts and tangible evidence of achievement to employers, internship supervisors, graduate school admissions officers, and community members. Such a holistic view of a student profile is intended to recognize, validate, and celebrate transferable skills students at Qatar Foundation have gained in ways that are more visible to the world.

This initiative is not the only program we are working on to help chart a personalized skills-acquisition journey for students, or a means to enhance their prospects for community impact, career advancement, and further education. We are also working on a project that will support students work in interdisciplinary teams where design-thinking principles are used to support problem solving related to current and emerging challenges in Qatar, the region and globally. Working in a mentored environment with diverse faculty from across Education City, as well as with industry representatives and practitioners, this program will see students gain academic credit working alongside peers from a wide variety of disciplinary backgrounds to make incremental progress towards the resolution of pressing societal challenges.

QF is known for its commitment to academic excellence. Could you tell us about some of the new faculty members joining the QF universities this year and what unique expertise or perspectives are these new faculty members bringing to the universities?

Qatar Foundation welcomed close to 40 new faculty members this year, with a formal orientation to QF having been held on August 22nd. This year's new faculty members bring an impressive range of accolades and expertise to Education City universities in ways that contribute to a dynamic and interdisciplinary academic environment. Their accomplishments span across multiple fields, including global communication, cultural studies, and interdisciplinary research which enhance the depth and breadth of academic offerings at Qatar Foundation.

Among the new faculty, most have published extensively in top-tier, refereed journals. Their research explores critical global issues like the geopolitics of media, race, and cultural hegemony, contributing to ongoing scholarly conversations on communication and politics in diverse geopolitical contexts. Several new faculty members have also authored influential books, including works on the intersections of film, media, and emancipatory politics. Their contributions to scholarly literature have garnered recognition in academic circles worldwide, reflecting their roles as thought leaders in their respective disciplines.

Many of these faculty members have held prestigious fellowships and leadership roles at prominent academic institutions globally. They have directed academic programs, led interdisciplinary initiatives, and collaborated on research at renowned universities and research institutes across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Notably, some faculty have served as research fellows at highly respected institutions such as the Stellenbosch Institute of Advanced Study (STIAS) in South Africa and the Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIAS), contributing to leading-edge research on key global issues.

These faculty members also bring significant teaching expertise, having designed and taught courses that integrate theory with practical applications. They have a deep commitment to mentoring students and fostering an intellectually stimulating environment in order to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to address real-world challenges. Their interdisciplinary work promises to enrich the academic landscape and advance Qatar Foundation's mission of academic excellence.

How does QF support the professional development of its faculty to ensure they remain at the forefront of their fields?

Our focus this year is on creating a more integrated, innovative, and student-centered academic environment. By championing collaboration and embracing new approaches to teaching and learning, we aim to uphold and enhance the academic excellence that Qatar Foundation is renowned for. We started the academic year by hosting a New Faculty Welcome which hosted a panel discussion designed to introduce new faculty members to the unique academic and cultural environment of Education City, with a particular focus on culturally responsive pedagogies. The session strove to foster a deeper understanding of how to effectively engage with a diverse student body while promoting interdisciplinary collaboration across universities. Seasoned faculty members from all eight Higher Education Institutions at EC shared their experiences, offered insights on teaching strategies, and provided practical advice on leveraging the rich and robust educational landscape at Qatar Foundation. A key goal of the discussion was to help new faculty integrate culturally responsive approaches into their teaching as well as to reinforce the importance of maximizing the countless collaborative opportunities within Education City from research grants, to specialized library access, teaching and learning forums, faculty networking events, and the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE).

Looking ahead, what future trends do you foresee in higher education, and how is QF preparing to adapt to these changes?

We believe that the rigidity of traditional and prevailing higher education structures no longer serves the majority of students in our contemporary times – learning paths can be varied and responsive...even anticipatory... of student needs. Societal changes and evidenced-based approaches can and should inspire us to pave varied pathways for learners to take, and which allow them to forge their own journeys to their desired destination. This is one of the current and evolving trends we have observed and which inspires us to adapt within the Higher Education Division at Qatar Foundation.

Along the same vein, we are witnessing the exponential growth of short-term credentials that work in tandem with -- or as an alternative to – the four-year traditional degree. Considering new innovative program models commensurate with Ministry of Education and Higher Education standards and which use our existing ecosystem at Education City as a springboard has become an imperative.

We are also deeply conscious of and excited about how higher education is being reshaped by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), especially with the opportunities it affords for institutions to innovate across multiple domains, from student enrollment, curriculum design, to research output and operational efficiency. However, a real challenge lies in preparing Education City to embrace these changes while preserving the essence of human-centered learning, with its inherent socio-cultural elements and creativity. Capitalizing on AI's strengths but also teaching students to critically assess the appropriate applications of AI is our hope... ensuring AI in leveraging AI. That is, Academic Integrity in using Artificial Intelligence.

In terms of enhancing systems and operations, QF is exploring how AI can be integrated into teaching and learning platforms and administrative processes to provide more personalized support for students. AI's ability to cater to individual learning styles offers a transformative potential for education and enables a more tailored and accessible approach to skill acquisition.

What message would you like to convey to students, faculty, and the broader community as we embark on this new academic year?

There is an oft-mentioned phrase that universities are where icebergs go to melt – implying that higher education is excruciatingly slow to respond, structurally and programmatically, to the external environment. This could not be further from the truth at Qatar Foundation where there is a perpetual energy and drive to innovate based on a careful diagnosis of need and the ascertainment of resources within reach. This restlessness to advance education, propel it forwards at a time where our students, the region, and the globe, need it most, is what makes Qatar Foundation a remarkable place to study and act, more so in the 2024-2025 academic year than any other year.

New faculty members at Qatar Foundation universities share their insights

Following are some thoughts shared by the new faculty members.

Dr. Adviti Naik, Assistant Teaching Professor, Biological Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

"At the root of precision medicine is the observation that the same disease often presents differently in different people. This course will challenge students to analyze the mechanisms of disease and learn how precision medicine techniques can target patients more effectively, with fewer side effects.”

Dr. Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor in Residence, Media Analytics, Communication Program at Northwestern University in Qatar

"My hopes and goals always exceed the limits of time! However, I've got an action packed year ahead, and will be talking about my research on disinformation in DC, Florence and Oslo. I hope to continue informing people of the value of truth and media literacy, highlighting how digital media, and now AI, pose threats to our ability to understand the world around us.”

Dr. Louis-Philippe Demers, Professor, Kinetic Imaging program, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar

“I am excited to join the Kinetic Imaging program at VCUQ. This field is advancing rapidly in Qatar and across the Gulf region. I am honoured to contribute to the education of Qatar's future leaders and creative thinkers, helping to amplify their unique voices and cultural expression as we engage with the global community.”



Dr. Sarah Gualtieri, Professor of History and American Studies, Georgetown University in Qatar

“Joining GU-Q offers a valuable opportunity to explore the intersections of race, gender, and power in a global context, especially at a time when understanding these dynamics is more crucial than ever.”

Dr. Robert Ojiambo Wanjala Mang'eni, Associate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar

"Having the chance to provide training and guidance to medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), a world-class institution, is tremendously exciting. I am looking forward to a year of working with these future physicians to help them appreciate the impact of lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and sedentary behavior on health outcomes. I hope and have faith that my two decades of experience training physicians and my research in the areas of lifestyle physiology and health will be of great benefit to WCM-Q's future doctors, giving them the skills, knowledge, and outlook to help improve the health of populations in Qatar and the wider region through preventive measures and lifestyle change.”

Dr. Mohammad A Al Saidi, Assistant Professor - Environmental, Policies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University

"Research and teaching on climate change and sustainability policies is important for solving both local and global challenges. I look forward to working with students on the latest knowledge and tools in environmental policies.”

Dr. Seungah Sarah Lee, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurships and Organizations at HEC Paris in Qatar

"As I begin this academic year at HEC Paris in Qatar, I am focused on drawing deeper insights into how entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems are developing in the Arab Gulf and empowering ambitious entrepreneurs through research and teaching. By examining why organizations do what they do and how organizations and individuals navigate the growing entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, I aim to equip our participants with insights, knowledge, and skills to cultivate and lead a culture of innovation in a rapidly changing global business landscape. My work will provide practical insights and foster creative problem-solving sills crucial for creating impactful ventures in Qatar and the region.”

