Global Managed Network Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The managed network services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $69.93 billion in 2023 to $76.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cybersecurity concerns, legacy infrastructure upgrades, cloud migration, telecommuting and remote work, bandwidth demand growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Managed Network Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The managed network services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $115.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to unified communication and collaboration services, managed wi-fi services expansion, focus on network performance optimization, security integration, computing growth. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on network performance monitoring, managed wi-fi services, unified communication services, 5g implementation, sd-wan adoption.

Growth Driver Of The Managed Network Services Market

Increasing adoption of mobile and internet is expected to propel the growth of the managed network services market going forward. The internet is a globally linked network system that allows for global communication and access to digital resources. Managed network services is the monitoring and upkeep of a company's information technology and is beneficial for internet users or IT field consumers with controlled costs and also reduces risks.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Managed Network Services Market Growth ?

Key players in the managed network services market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., AT&T Inc., BT Group plc, T-Systems International GmbH, NTT DATA Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Lumen Technologies Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, Singtel Optus Pty Limited, GTT Communications Inc., Telefonica S.A, Brennan IT, Accenture plc, Infosys Limited, Nokia Corporation, Dimension Data Holdings, Unisys Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Masergy Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., Zayo Group Holdings Inc., Comcast Corporation, Spectrum Enterprise, Orange S.A., Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Managed Network Services Market Overview ?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the managed network services market. Major companies operating in the managed network services market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position..

How Is The Global Managed Network Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, Network Monitoring, Managed Network Security

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small Businesses , Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises

4) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Managed Network Services Market

North America was the largest region in the managed network services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the managed network services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Managed Network Services Market Definition

A managed service provider (MSP) is a third-party organisation that administers a customer's IT infrastructure, operations, and services remotely. These are used by firms that provide clients with access to teams of professionals in a wide variety of network-related capabilities.

Managed Network Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global managed network services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Managed Network Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed network services market size, managed network services market drivers and trends, managed network services market major players, managed network services competitors' revenues, managed network services market positioning, and managed network services market growth across geographies. The managed network services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

