Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The multilayer ceramic capacitor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.36 billion in 2023 to $11.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electronics demand, miniaturization in electronics, advancements in consumer electronics, industrial automation, renewable energy adoption, medical device advancements.

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electronics market growth, automotive electrification, rise in iot devices, growing consumer electronics demand.

A rise in the deployment of 5G is expected to propel the growth of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market going forward. 5G, short for "fifth generation," refers to the latest generation of wireless cellular network technology. It represents a significant advancement in telecommunications standards and capabilities compared to its predecessors, such as 4G (fourth generation) and 3G (third generation). Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) play a pivotal role in the deployment of 5G technology, serving as essential components in the infrastructure and devices that power the fifth-generation wireless network. In 5G technology, MLCCs are widely employed in various applications, including base stations, antennas, and communication devices. Their high capacitance, compact size, and ability to handle high frequencies make MLCCs ideal for supporting the rapid data transmission and complex signal processing requirements of 5G networks.

Key players in the market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Yageo Group, Walsin Technology Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Samwha Capacitor Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Darfon Electronics Corp., MARUWA Co. Ltd., Johanson Dielectrics Inc., Knowles Corp., API Technologies Corp., AVX Corporation, Ceramic Substrates & Components Ltd., Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co. Ltd., Chilisin Electronics Corp., Dearborn Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Exxelia Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd., Faratronic Co. Ltd., Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., KEMET Corporation, KOA Corporation, NIC Components Corp., Novacap Investments Inc., Presidio Components Inc., RFMW Ltd.

Major companies operating in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market are launching innovative products such as its CN series of multilayer ceramic capacitor to sustain their position in the market. The CN series of multilayer ceramic capacitors are instruments with unique design and structure.

1) By Equipment Type: Class 1, Class 2

2) By Rated Voltage Range: Low Range (Up To 50V), Mid Range (100V To 630V), High Range (1000V And Above)

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Applications

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A multilayer ceramic capacitor is a type of surface-mounted device that provides low capacitance and is employed in a variety of electronic devices for the essential noise-suppression function. The many ceramic layers and conductive electrodes stacked one on top of the other make up the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC).

